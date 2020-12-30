Harrison H. "Boots" Sims DJ Boots

With great sadness and shattered hearts, the family of Boots Sims announces he danced his way into Heaven on Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020. He was 69. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert A. Sims and Gertude Binkley Waltz. Boots was the loving husband of Nancy Maule Sims of Ephrata.
He joined the U.S. Navy right out of High School. Worked in the parts department of High Steel Structures. In recent years, he was known as "DJ Boots". He and Nancy played for weddings, and held many Line Dancing events throughout Lancaster and the surrounding areas. His favorite was always Low Places. He also enjoyed his model trains.
Boots will be lovingly missed by: his wife, Nancy; three sons, Kevin married to Tara Harris Sims, Manheim, Nick married to Tammy Kline Sims, Lancaster, Jared married to Jill Dormer Sims, Lock Haven; nine grandchildren, Ganessa (Jen) Somerruk, Shyanne, Zoe, Nicholas, Dominic, Colton, Kira, Aaron and Casey; one brother. His sisters, Helen Nissley and Julie Urban preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Furman's – Leola
