Harrison C. Vickers, 92 of Conestoga passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Home after a brief illness. Born on October 22, 1930 in Lancaster he was the son of the late Virden E. and Ada Frankhouser Vickers. He was the husband of Edna M. Stekervetz Vickers with whom he married on March 6, 1955.
Harrison served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954. He worked for Huber Dairy in Marticville when he was young. He worked as a driver and salesman for 7UP Bottling Company for 32 years and then as a Crane truck driver for Waste Management for 8 1/2 years before fully retiring.
Harrison was a people person who was loved by many. He would often say he had a good life and couldn't complain about it. Harrison and Edna enjoyed playing pinochle and bridge, often at the former Rodney Park Senior Center or the Millersville Senior Center. They participated with the Polka Pals of Lebanon and the Dutchland Polkateers.
Harrison will be deeply missed by his wife Edna and daughter, Becky S. Vickers-Gross, wife of Keith D. Gross of Pequea. He is also survived by his sister, Emma K. Grimm of Quarryville and his nephews. Harrison was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence, George and Earl Vickers.
Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
