The fish in the Chesapeake can breathe a little easier with the passing of Harrison C. Nauman, Jr., Captain Harry, as he was known by many. Harry, from Deal Island, MD, formerly of Maytown, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 after a brief illness. Harry was the son of the late Harrison C. Nauman, Sr. and Cynthia (Hank) Miller.
Early in life Harry served as a deputy sheriff in Juniata County. Later he decided he wanted to serve his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army. During his time in the army Harry served as a military police officer and was on the U.S. Army shooting team. Wanting more adventure, Harry became a Green Beret and traveled throughout the world, giving him many interesting stories to tell anybody that would listen.
Harry was an accomplished musician and could be found on stage many nights singing and playing guitar in several different bands. Harry often liked to tell stories about his time playing with Stevie Ray Vaughan and Willie Nelson.
Along with music, Harry's interests included hunting, fishing, and talking to anybody that would listen. After his military career, Harry moved to Deal Island, MD and worked in the construction field. This move would eventually lead Harry to turn one of his passions, fishing, into a career. Harry became a charter boat captain in the Chesapeake. Captain Harry's fishing parties were not only clients but they all became close friends. Many of his previous clients would call Captain Harry, just to talk, long after he no longer chartered fishing parties.
Captain Harry is survived by three brothers, John of Deal Island, MD, Shane (Karen) of Mechanicsburg, and Devoe (Caroline) of Newville. Two sisters, Pamela of Marion Station, MD and Ursula (Lee) of Mechanicsburg. Captain Harry is also survived by two sons, Andrew (Shelby) of Lancaster and Matthew of Fayetteville, NC, and two daughters, Suzanne of Glen Rock and Angela of Indianapolis IN. He will also be lovingly missed by his three granddaughters.
