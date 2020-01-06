Harriett K. Shuman, 66, of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, died peacefully at home with her family near on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She fought Alzheimer's in her own way to the end. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late, Constantine J. and Bessie Sarantopoulos Kermes. Harriett was the loving wife of Carl K. Shuman, and they observed their 44th wedding anniversary in September of this year.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Carl, is a daughter, Abigail K. Shuman of Lititz; a son, Scott W. Shuman, husband of Amanda Shuman, and future first grandson, Conner, of Hartland, VT; as well as a twin sister, Kathi K. Dixon, wife of Reed Dixon, of Boynton Beach, FL.
In 1971, she graduated 3rd in her class from Manheim Township High School, and received the top award from the PA Guild of Craftsman during her senior year in woodworking. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree at Carnegie Mellon University in Textile/Metal Crafts and Business Management where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta women's fraternity. Harriett worked for Armstrong World Industries as a Master Designer and Senior Interior Design Analyst in the flooring and carpeting styling divisions. She also worked in Interior and Display Designer in central Pennsylvania at RLPS; Hammel Associates Architects, LLC; De Paul Planning & Design; and Flexsteel Industries, Inc.; among others.
Harriett loved her family deeply. Her way of bringing people together and making them feel like part of that family touched many lives. She had a heart of compassion and warmth that made people feel welcome, valued, accepted, and appreciated. Harriett was a member of the Lititz Moravian Congregation (LMC) where she sang in the Senior Choir, and taught Bible and Sunday school. With two of her dear friends, she also co-founded and orchestrated the LMC chocolate pretzel dipping fundraiser for 14 years to benefit the Moravian Board of World Missions Adopt-a-Village Program.
As a lifelong supporter of the arts and education, she also judged three dimensional art for the Scholastic Art Awards. Harriett also enjoyed volunteering as a Girl Scout leader in the Lititz area, assisted on the Warwick High School stage crew for many years and served as president and member of the Warwick Warblers. She was an avid reader and member of the Wine and Words Book Club. She loved calligraphy, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, weaving, jewelry making; and was a member of the Lancaster Spinners and Weavers Guild. Harriett was passionate about animals and nature, shown through her devotion to her pets, flower gardening, hiking, and traveling with her family and friends, especially to the family cottage among the Finger Lakes and the beach. She had a creative and benevolent spirit she used to bring beauty into the world: sharing her talents with friends and strangers alike, and serving as a bright light for others to see.
We offer thanks and appreciation to friends, family, neighbors, congregants of Lititz Moravian Church, Lancaster Moravian Adult Day, Visiting Angels, Your Neighborhood Connection, and Hospice & Community Care for all the ways you have supported and comforted us on this journey and helped us grow stronger together.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harriett's Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. in the Eschbach Parlor at Lititz Moravian Church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA; Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA; or RMSC Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Rd., Naples, NY. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
