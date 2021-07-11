Harriett Jane Bronson, 75, of Annapolis, MD, formerly of Florin, PA, died from complications associated with cancer on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Harriett was surrounded by loved ones and will always be remembered for the unconditional love and devotion she had for her family and friends. She dedicated her entire adult life to her children and grandchildren.
As a child, Harriett grew up in Tampa, FL, Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, Coraopolis, PA, and later in Gambrills, MD, where she graduated from Arundel High School. She attended Anne Arundel Community College and the University of Maryland. Throughout Harriett's career she worked in defense government contracting using her exceptional research and analytical skills. To all that knew and loved her, she was known as "GAH" and "Gammie". She loved to bead with her friends, attend Women and Faith, go out on Thursday's for her Girls Night Out (with her soul sister, Judy Smith), and spend hours on genealogy.
Born in Florin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Bronson and Helen McElroy. She is preceded in death by her aunts, Harriett and Jane McElroy.
Surviving are her three children, Laura Zywicki of Arnold, MD, Michelle Lipinski of Annapolis, MD, and Michael Zywicki of Denver CO; four grandchildren, Bryce Payne of Arnold, MD, Walker Lipinski of Annapolis, MD, and Vivian and Delilah Zywicki of Denver, CO; one niece, Kristen Dove; three great-nephews and one great-niece, Zachary, Aiden, Naomi, and Luke Doyle; and one sister, Cynthia Scholz of West Palm Beach, FL.
A Memorial Service honoring Harriett's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, August 14th at 1 PM. Interment to follow in the Camp Hill Cemetery, Florin, PA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Anne Arundel County, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Please visit Harriett's Memorial Page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com