Harriet (Steffy) Kepiro, 84, passed away at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, PA on Sunday, October 24. She was the daughter of the late Noah P and Metta (Martin) Steffy. She was the wife of the late Joseph Kepiro, they shared 62 years of marriage until his death in 2018.
Harriet graduated from Upper Leacock High School in 1954. After marriage, she and Joe owned and operated Keystone Kennels and Lincoln Motor Lodge, along with many other ventures in business. She was the very capable, faithful and skilled partner handling everything from grooming dogs to finances all the while being a loving mother.
She loved to read, enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show, but most of all cherished time with her family. She was an active member of Paradise Mennonite Church (Grace Point Church).
She is survived by 3 children, Suzanne (Leslie)Yoder, Gap; Joe (Connie) Lititz; Jim (Deb) Strasburg. 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by 3 brothers, Chester Steffy, Allan Steffy and Jason Steffy; and 4 sisters: Alberta Benner, Faith Buckwalter, Marian King and Edith Hershey.
We as family would like to convey our deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Fairmount for their dedicated loving care of our mother. We are forever grateful.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Millwood Mennonite Church, 441 Amish Rd., Gap, PA 17527 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing and visitation at the church from 10:00 AM to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fairmount Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com