Harriet Solodky, 93, formerly of Lancaster and Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Barney and Pauline (Levy) Levinsky. Harriet was married to Milton "Mickey" Solodky for 47 years before his passing in 1995.
Valedictorian of the Class of 1943, Harriet graduated from West Philadelphia High School. She was a member of Temple Beth El in Lancaster.
Harriet was a great homemaker for her family. She and Mickey moved with their children from Philadelphia to Lancaster in 1952. Having a vibrant personality, Harriet was passionate about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She thoroughly enjoyed her many friends. Harriet and Mickey enjoyed travelling to Europe, South America and much of the United States. Her favorite activities included playing golf and tennis, and the mahjong tile game.
Harriet is survived by her son Barry A. Solodky, husband of Suzanne of Lancaster, son Stanley M. Solodky, husband of Barbara of Littleton, CO, daughter Susan D. Oldham, wife of Richard of Lansdale; her nine grandchildren, Matthew Solodky, Andrew Solodky, Megan Rippon, Ellen Hoffman, Haley Boyle, Kim Solodky, Daniel Oldham, Michael Oldham and Matthew Oldham; as well as her six great-grandchildren. Her brother Stanley Levinsky died in WWII.
Private graveside services will take place in Temple Beth EL Cemetery, Lititz, PA.
