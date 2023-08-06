Harriet S. Weaver

Harriet Schroeder Weaver of Willow Street, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in the care of God on July 29, 2023, just 3 days shy of her 89th birthday. Born on August 1, 1934 in Quincy, MA, Harriet was the daughter of Erna Steinfeld Schroeder and Erwin August Schroeder.
She grew up in Quincy and later earned a BS degree at Bridgewater State College. After a year of teaching third grade in West Hartford, CT, Harriet and four other teacher friends drove to Anchorage, Alaska via the Alcan Highway, where she taught fourth grade at the Ursa Minor School at Ft. Richardson. It was there that she met her future husband, Army Chaplain James S. Weaver, from Alexandria, Virginia.
Harriet and Jim were married in 1958, the beginning of a union that lasted 65 years. After two months of travel in Europe, they established their first home together in Montclair, NJ, where Jim was Associate Pastor at Central Presbyterian Church. Their first two children, Linda and James, Jr. were born there. In 1962 the family moved to Princeton Junction, NJ where Jim served as Pastor of the Dutch Neck Presbyterian Church, and where their son Thomas was born. Harriet was active in church and community affairs and was a tutor in the West Windsor public schools. In 1977 the family moved to Bridgewater, NJ, and Harriet taught for fourteen years in the Pluckemin Presbyterian Church Nursery School where Jim was Pastor. She and Jim both retired in 1994 and moved to Lancaster, PA. Harriet became a Deacon at Highland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed traveling with Jim in Europe, and summers on Cape Cod and in Chautauqua, NY.
Harriet enjoyed time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her interests included travel, time spent in the family's summer cottage on Cape Cod, and weeks at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. She had a good sense of humor, read widely, enjoyed music and theater, was a superb cook and entertained with style. She did beautiful knitting and needlework.
Harriet is survived by her husband, The Rev. James S. Weaver, a daughter Linda Weaver Towe, wife of Robert Towe of Hockessin, Delaware, a son James S. Weaver, Jr. of Fleming Island, FL. A second son, Thomas Alan Weaver, predeceased her, as did her brother Norman Erwin Schroeder. She has five grandchildren: Robert Towe, Peter Towe, Stephen Towe, Michael Weaver, and Kristen Weinkle, and four great-grandsons.
Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 in the Thomas Auditorium at, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Doctors Without Borders, Heifer International, or to the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
