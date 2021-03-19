Harriet (Pearce) Dillon, 101, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey to the late Robert and Jessie (Bulgin) Pearce and was the wife of the late Rev. John A. Dillon who passed away in 2011.
She had been a member of Grace E.C. Church, Ephrata. A graduate of Point Pleasant H.S. Class of 1939, she also attended Philadelphia School of the Bible. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Harriet is survived by daughter-in-law, Lois (Kanock) Dillon of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Jackie Weaver, David Rutt, Ken Dillon, Lisa Sugalski, and Amy Dillon; six great-grandchildren, Brady and Camryn Weaver, Kyle, Tiana, Colby, and Sabrina Dillon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Robert H. Dillon, daughter, Fay V. Rutt, and brother, Raymond Pearce.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
