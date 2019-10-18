Harriet Mae (Spangler) Ranck, 96, of Frey Village, Middletown and a former resident of Lancaster County since 1980 passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Born May 6, 1923 in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Henry P. and Bessie F. (Wagner) Spangler. She was baptized and confirmed at Palm Lutheran Church, Palmyra and a camper and later counselor at Camp Nawakwa, which had a profound influence on her life.
Harriet was a graduate of Palmyra High School, Central Penn Business College, Harrisburg and the Lutheran Deaconess School, Baltimore, MD. She was employed as secretary at the Valley Trust Company, Palmyra (1943 - 1946), the United Lutheran Church in America (1949 - 1958) and the National Council of Churches (1958 - 1977) both in New York City. In 1975, she married the Rev. Dr. J. Allan Ranck of Montclair, NJ and a native of New Holland, who was an executive staff member of the National Council of Churches.
After her marriage, Harriet became a devotee of genealogy and worked diligently on and served as editor for approximately 17 years of the "The Ranck Reporter" (the family newsletter) begun by her husband shortly before his death. Dr. Ranck preceded her in death in 1979 at which time she moved to Manheim Township. A member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Manheim Township, she was a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in New York City and Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster. Harriet's interests included theatre, concerts, travel, crossword puzzles, genealogy and hiking.
Surviving are her brother Henry M. Spangler of Middletown; nieces Sandra Kay, wife of L. Barry Gish, Linda Marie, wife of Frederick Blair and Susan Ann, wife of George Stoltz.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster preceded by a viewing from 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
