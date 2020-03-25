Harriet Louise Lynch, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor. Born in Kansas City, MO she is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard R. Lynch.
She worked as an office manager for Wilmington College and Rockwell International.
Harriet enjoyed collecting glassware and dolls, loved traveling to Ireland, gardening, knitting and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, Harriet is survived by her son, Eric, husband of Cindy Lynch, Gap, PA and her two grandsons, Shane and Cullen.
God Bless our Angel.
Memorial contributions in Harriet's name may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family will hold Harriet's interment at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, which will occur at a later time.
