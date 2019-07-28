Harriet Lois (Webster) Naugle left this world on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 to join John, her beloved husband of 53 years, and became one of God's greeters in heaven. She was born on September 18, 1927 in Shenandoah, PA to the late George and Esther Webster.
Harriet is survived by daughters Shirley Haldeman (Terry) and Cathy Eckman (Lance) of Mountville, grandchildren Marc Vickers of Pequea, Amy Ile (Kevin) of Lancaster, and Paula Buohl of Lancaster and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Surviving her are three brothers, John Ditzler (Arlene), William Ditzler (Jean), and Edward Ditzler (Mary Anne), and two sisters, Esther McMahon (Gerald), and Janet Saylor (Allan).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem United Church of Christ of Rohrerstown, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 with the Reverend Roben Roof officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's name to Salem's Restoration Fund.