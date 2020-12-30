Harriet L. Long, 92, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Russell L. Long who preceded her in death in 2001. Born in Drumore Township, Lancaster PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Zink Trimble.
Harriet was employed as a private housekeeper for the Kegal family of Lancaster for over 30 years. Harriet and Russ enjoyed vacations with family members at the shore. She enjoyed many tasty desserts, her home was always spotless, she enjoyed telling a funny joke and could solve a Wheel of Fortune puzzle faster than the participants on the show.
She was child number 14 of 16 and is survived by one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Harriet will be interred at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 South Tenth St., Columbia, PA 17512 or at columbiaanimalshelter.com
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
