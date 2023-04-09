Harriet L. Engle, 76, of Manheim, PA, died on Friday, March 24, 2023. Born in Mohnton on February 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Marian Engle. She is survived by four children, Steven L., husband of Lynnea Hameloth, Kenneth R., husband of Alura Hameloth, Kelly K. Urban, and Casarah A. Weinhold; 18 grandchildren; and three siblings, Richard F. and Arthur A., and Carol A. Shank.
Harriet graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1965. She received a BS in Sociology from York College in 1995 and a MSW from Temple University in 2002. Her professional career spanned more than 24 years as an adoption counselor for Family Service of Lancaster, an adoption counselor/supervisor for Bethany Christian Services, and a grief counselor for Hospice of Lancaster County. Upon retirement, Harriet worked part time as a church secretary for Hosanna, a Fellowship of Believers, in Lititz and a library assistant for the Manheim Community Library.
Family support remained strong, steady, and was much appreciated; friends and community expressed love to Harriet and kept her comforted.
It is with profound gratitude that Harriet would like to commend the doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers of Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care, comfort, encouragement, and compassion extended to her during her final days.
Harriet's life will be celebrated at a private memorial service.
