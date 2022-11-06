Harriet Kiemle, 85, passed away on November 2, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Fred (Bud), daughters, Sarah Short (Jeff) of Millersville, PA and Karen Sorensen (Bob) of Grand Rapids, MI, and grandchildren, Daniel (Sammy), Stephen (Caroline), Hannah and Troy.
Harriet grew up in Alton, IL and Toledo, OH and received a BA degree in Elementary education from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Her parents Robert and Lois Sheley and sister, Eunice Spindler (Harry), preceded her in death.
She married Fred Kiemle in 1961 and lived for 18 years in Lancaster, PA, then Lincolnshire, IL and Greer (Greenville), SC before moving to Landis Homes in Lititz, PA in 2018.
She began her teaching career with a second grade class in Columbus, OH where she later met her husband. She helped start and taught kindergarten at Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, PA and later in Lake Forest, IL, Lincolnshire, IL and Greenville, SC. She loved working with and helping preschoolers and their parents and received great satisfaction as she touched their lives.
In Lancaster she was a member of the Junior League, Panhellenic, AAUW and served on many committees. In South Carolina she became a member of PEO and enjoyed part-time work at The Elephant's Trunk, an educational toy store in Greenville, South Carolina, where she made many friends.
Harriet was blessed to have a wonderful husband and family. She loved spending time with her two daughters and their husbands, four grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed bridge, golf, tennis, reading, knitting, shopping, serving her community and church (as a deacon) and relaxing with family at Pawley's Island, SC.
Her life was touched by wonderful caregivers at Landis Homes, Landis at Home, Home Instead and Hospice and Community Care.
A memorial Service will be conducted in January for which an announcement will be published. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com