Memorial Services for Harriet Kiemle, 85, who passed away in Lititz on November 2, 2022, will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11AM at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA. Friends will be received by her family prior to the service from 10-11AM, and a time of fellowship will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed via the church's website at 11AM at highlandpc.org.

