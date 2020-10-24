Harriet J. Greene, 76, of Ephrata, passed away October 19, 2020. Harriet was the wife of Robert J. Greene.
A member of Lighthouse Assembly of God, New Holland, Harriet, along with her husband, cared for 33 foster children over a 15-year period. She loved baking and also enjoyed metal detecting.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her son, Rev. Christopher Light, husband of Alyssa and 2 grandchildren, Briana and Alyssa.
Funeral Services for Harriet will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk. Lititz, PA 17543 at 10:30AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
