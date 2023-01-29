Harriet passed away on January 16, 2023 at age 88 in Willow Street, PA.
She was born in Bridgeton, NJ on May 13, 1934, the youngest of four children of George Sigars Hitchner and Elinor Shafer Hitchner. Harriet attended Bridgeton High School, where she participated in archery and student council. She was the president of the school's honor society chapter and a class officer. In 1955, Harriet received a B.A. in Psychology from Ursinus College.
Harriet married Richard M. Ikeda on August, 27, 1955 and lived in Champaign, IL and Cambridge, MA while her husband pursued his Ph.D. and post-doctoral studies. Their first son was born in Cambridge in 1959. After relocating to Wilmington, DE, their second son was born in 1963. In 1964, the couple moved to Mendenhall, PA where they raised their children.
Harriet was active in all her sons' activities, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother and attending countless band concerts, swimming and wrestling meets, and soccer games. Harriet was an avid bowler and later took up golf. She was a long-time election day volunteer in her local precinct.
She liked to sew and made her own clothes, drapery, and window coverings. She also found enjoyment in oil painting and cross-stitching.
For the last 13 years, she was a resident of the Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street, PA. Later in life, she took up crocheting, consulting YouTube to make small pieces of art for her neighbors and toys for her great grandchildren. She also became a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan, following website pitch-by-pitch accounts when their games were not televised.
Among the many things that made her special, Harriet had an immense intelligence, a quick wit, and her sense of right was incorruptible. Harriet without laughter was a contradiction, and making her laugh was among the finest compliments one could receive. To Harriet, strangers were never strangers for very long, and she carried with her a kindness, sincerity, and interest in people that brought her many friends and admirers. Among those who admired Harriet most was her family, who continue to feel a deep gratitude for everything she was.
She is survived by her husband, two sons and their wives, two grandsons and a granddaughter-in-law, and three great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life.
