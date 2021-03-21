Harriet H. Keene, 94, of Manor Township, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was the wife of Wayne C. Keene. Harriet was born in Elizabeth Township, daughter of the late Peter M. Risser and Suzannah Hershey Risser Keller. She worked at the former St. Joseph Hospital as an LPN for 28 years, and also in the patient accounts and engineering departments, before her retirement in 1994. Harriet was a member of Millersville Bible Church, volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital, was an avid flower gardener, and was the last of her immediate family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Darrel L. Ament, Willow Street. One step-son: Allen W. (Linda) Keene, Mechanicsburg. Two step-daughters: Nancy (Anthony) Clark, Ephrata and Joyce (Craig) Simonium, Armenia. Two grandsons: James and Michael Ament. Three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: R. Douglas Ament and seven brothers and sisters.
The Memorial Service will be held at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. The Private interment will be in Masonville Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Millersville Bible Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
