Harriet H. Dabler, 88, of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and is now happily reunited with her husband, Clyde and her daughter, Lori, in a glorious Heavenly Home. Born in Smithville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Pearl (Evans) Hostetter.
Harriet worked for Schick Electrical Company for 25 years as an assembler. Harriet participated in numerous bowling leagues in Lancaster County and enjoyed the fun and comradery of her many wonderful friends. She was a member of the Willow Street Lions Club, Willow Street Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered with the Willow Street Ambulance Association. Harriet collected many types of dolls ranging from a porcelain doll collection to Cabbage Patch dolls. Plus, oh-so-many beanie babies.
She was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church on Mulberry Street in Lancaster. She also enjoyed her trips to the beach with Bill and Sylvia. But most of all, Harriet loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with an adoring love that was always evident. As you walked up to her home in Willow Street, you could not help seeing the line-up of 19 little feet in the “steppingstones” of all her grandchildren. She was so proud of each one of them and would be quick to tell you the latest story of “who did what”. Harriet cannot wait until she sees them all in Heaven with her.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald H. Krause (Sue) of Manheim, Sharon L. Krause of Willow Street, and Kathy M. Frank (Donald) of Lancaster; her seven grandchildren, Nicky Stoudt (Jared), Kevin Krause (Kenni Jo), Donald Frank, Jr. (Nesha), Mindy Hostetter (Robert), Andrew Frank, Lacy See (Eric), and Jessie Spelzini (Phillip); and 19 great-grandchildren.
Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; her daughter, Lori; her three brothers and five sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at the Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the wonderful staff of the Lancaster Hospice Center or the Willow Street Lions Club.
