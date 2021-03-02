Harriet E. Latschar

Harriet Mae (Esbenshade) Latschar, 92, of Akron, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born in Upper Leacock Township, she was the daughter of the late Park F., Sr. and Ruth Beam Esbenshade. She was an original member of the Church of the Apostles, having come from St. Paul's UCC in Lancaster where she had been a Sunday School teacher and Choir Mother since 1951. Also she had been a Cub Scout leader and a Brownie leader. She graduated in 1946 from Upper Leacock High School, which later became Conestoga Valley School District. Harriet and her husband, Elwood, were married for 56 years before his death in 2007. She retired from Goodville Mutual Casualty Company in 1993 after 19 years of service. Previous employers include Cooper Baking Company, Twin Kiss, Lancaster Church of the Brethren and Dart Container.
Some activities that Harriet enjoyed included annual beach trips with her family, playing Scrabble and pinochle and putting together puzzles. She absolutely loved and enjoyed her family. She is survived by: a son, Michael E. Latschar of Manheim; a daughter, Barbara L. Dessen of Akron; three grandchildren, Eric Latschar, Andrew Latschar and Jamie Lindberg; three great-grandchildren, Camden Lindberg, Graham Latschar and Nathan Latschar; 16 nieces and nephews and their families; and a brother-in-law, Dr. R. H. Stauffer of New Holland.
Preceding her in death were: siblings, Donald H., J. Kendrick, Park F. Jr., Robert D., Clair B., Stanley B. Esbenshade, the Rev. M. Lucile Esbenshade, Marian E. Keneagy Coon, June R. Holler and Dorothy E. Stauffer. Harriet was the last surviving member of her childhood family.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, donations may be made in Harriet's memory to the Church of the Apostles Outreach or Hospice and Community Care.
The public viewing will be from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday March 4, 2021 at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. The funeral service and burial following at Salem Evangelical Reformed Heller's Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Furman's – Leola
