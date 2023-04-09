Mrs. Harriet Barr, widow of Gordon D. Barr, passed away at the age of 97 following a short illness. Born May 9,1925 in Willow Street, Pennsylvania to Walter and Lillian Groff, she resided in Lancaster her entire life until her passing April 2, 2023.
Harriet graduated from the Indiana State Teacher College in Pennsylvania. Following graduation, she taught Art Education at West Lampeter school and subsequently substituted in numerous schools.
Despite being employed in the family business, Harriet and Gordon spent many peaceful weekends cruising the Chesapeake Bay.
Mrs. Barr leaves to cherish her memories her son, Michael (Deborah), Richmond Hill, Georgia and her daughter, Patty (Scott) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grandchildren Mark (Desiree), Christopher (Rosanne), Jenny (Frank), Andrea (Eric), and Gregory (Lindsey). Great-grandchildren to cherish, Alyssa (23), Jasiyel (19), Selena (16), Eric (deceased), Matthew (13), McAllister (12), Griffin (12), Liam (10), Mark, Jr. (10); Grady (9); Nora (7), Grier (7), Fischer (6), Ella (5).
Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Harriet's name to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
