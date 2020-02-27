Harold W. Wenger, 95, of Denver, PA passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Harold was born in Warwick Township, PA and was one of seven children of the late Rufus N. and Elsie (Wanner) Wenger.
He served with the U.S. Army's 20th Infantry Regiment in the Pacific during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star.
Harold married his loving wife, Cora E. (Stafford) Wenger, in 1948. They shared 68 years of marriage before Cora passed away in 2016.
A longtime resident of Denver, PA, Harold lived in the same house for 70 years and worked for the Dana Corporation for 33 years. During their retirement, Harold and Cora loved to travel to the shore and the mountains.
Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Grandview Hunt Club in Tioga County for 61 years.
He was also a member of the Marion Rod & Gun Club, American Legion Post 429, and Fritztown Fire Co. and a Lifetime Member of the Reinholds VFW Post 6759, Millcreek Rod & Gun Club, and the Fraternal Order of Orioles.
Harold loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Leonard Wenger (Darlene); two grandchildren: Andrew Wenger (Paula) and Jill Youndt (Jesse); three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha Kirchner (Charles).
In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by one sister, Leah "Betty" Burkhart, and four brothers: Eugene, Paul, Melvin, and Luke.
Harold's family would like to thank Dr. Joseph and the staff members of Ephrata Community Hospital and Hospice & Community Care for supporting their family and caring for Harold.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Jim Goodyear will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Harold's family will receive friends before the service from 12 - 1 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will be held at Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Twp., PA.
