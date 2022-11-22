Harold W. Martin, 92, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 after a short illness, surrounded by family. He was born on June 22, 1930 in Rothsville, to the late Christian K. and Grace E. Weaver Martin and was the loving husband of Bertha Mary Weaver Martin for 68 years. He was a life-long farmer and a member of Rheems Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children; Glenn (Amy Kreider) Martin, Manheim, Amy (Charles) High, Millerstown, Lois (Wayne) Heller, Tyrone, Martha (Marlin) Sensenig, Ephrata, Elvin (Lenna Sensenig) Martin, Myerstown, Faye (Roger) Mast, Elliottsburg, 32 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, a sister, Laura Lapp Hertle, and seven brothers; John C., Galen W., Clyde W., Lloyd W., Willis W., Sanford W., and Clair W., Martin. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Esther Martin, Florence Faus, and Pearl Brazier, two brothers, Luke and Roy Martin, and a great-grandson, Carter Martin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Rheems Mennonite Church, 1435 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. There will be a public viewing on Friday at the church from 2:00 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, is in charge of arrangements.
