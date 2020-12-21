Harold W. Martin, 68, of Spring Grove, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.
He was born in Lebanon County to the late Abraham and Elizabeth (Weaver) Martin and was the husband of Mildred (Groff) Martin with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
He was a member of Garbers Mennonite Church (Hope Mennonite Fellowship).
Harold was a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by two daughters, Suzanne, wife of Melvin Wenger, Jr. of Morgantown, Michele, wife of Glenn R. Martin, of Lititz; 13 grandchildren and 11 siblings, Leon W., husband of Nora Ella (Martin) Martin of Lebanon, Lewis W., husband of Dorothy (Sensenig) Martin of New Holland, Lloyd W., husband of Joan (Sadler) Martin of Loysville, Roy W., husband of Ruth Ann (Horning) Martin of New Holland, Paul David, husband of Nora (Fox) Martin of Ephrata, Lester A., husband of Doris (Martin) Martin of Stanley, WI, Edna Faye, wife of Lester K. Burkholder of Womelsdorf, Vera W., wife of Marvin L. Sensenig of Ephrata, Mary E., wife of Clair M. Nolt of Drumore, Anna W., wife of the late Melvin Hoover of Berrysburg, Etta W., wife of Earl M. Martin of Owen, WI.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Stella (Lehman) Martin.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 10:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with Bishop Jim Stelfox officiating. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek (Hope Mennonite Fellowship) Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »