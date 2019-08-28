Harold W. Long, 68, of Ephrata, PA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Born April 2, 1951, Harold was one of four children of Homer K. and Frances (Wisler) Long. He was a member and deacon at Frystown Conservative Baptist Brethren Church and worked for John Weidman & Sons of Ephrata as an HVAC Service Technician for over 40 years.
Harold enjoyed model railroading, photography, and especially enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Harold will be lovingly missed by his wife, Dorothy L. (Weidman) Long; daughter, Hollie Long of Manheim, PA; son, Kerry Long, husband of Jamie, of Ephrata, PA; and three grandchildren: Kyra, Moriah, and Michael.
Viewings will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m. and at the Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church, 430 Clay Rd., Lititz, PA on Friday, Aug. 30 from 9-10 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Friday. Place of interment will be Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com