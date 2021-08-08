Harold W. Buch, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Gertrude Buch and was the husband of 50 years to Jean (Fox) Buch.
A graduate of Manheim Township High School and Williamsport Technical Institute, he then served his country by joining the U.S. Army, followed by a 35-year career at Stauffer Printing.
He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church and he loved traveling, camping, and fish ponds.
Harold is survived along with his wife by a son: Thomas (Jennifer) Buch, a daughter: Karen Purdin, and two grandchildren: Zachary Buch and Rachel Purdin.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11 AM with the Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. Please dress in casual attire at the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1085-B Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
