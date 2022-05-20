Harold W. Billow Celebrated World War II Veteran

Harold W. Billow, 99, of Mount Joy and last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Millersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Jacob N. and Mary A. (Reisch) Billow. Harold was the husband of the late Vera (Waller) Billow who passed away on November 28, 2008. Harold is survived by a son, Gary A. Billow, husband of Cheryl (Cox) Billow of Mount Joy; three grandchildren, Chad Hohenwarter, husband of Nikki of Lancaster, Gwen Wagner, wife of Chris of Mount Joy, and Joel Billow of Elizabethtown; and great-granddaughter, Emily Hohenwarter. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Hohenwarter; two brothers, Carl and Levi Billow; and a sister, Eleanor Billow.
Harold moved to Mount Joy in 1928 and lived here his entire life. He worked at the former box factory until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1943. Harold retired from the former AMP, Inc, in 1985 after 34 years of service. He was a dedicated member and Trustee of Trinity EC Church of Mount Joy, a life member of VFW Post 5752, Mount Joy, American Legion Post 185, Mount Joy, Fire Department Mount Joy, and a member of American Legion Post 466, Marietta, as well as a Member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.
In 1943 during the Second World War, he was drafted into the United States Army. He trained as a "flash and sound" technician at Camp Gruber, Oklahoma and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was later attached to Battery B of the 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion. In August 1944, he shipped overseas and landed on Omaha Beach.
The story of his heroism during the last-ditch German offensive at the Battle of the Bulge on December 16, 1944 is legendary. The following day there was eight inches of snow on the ground and the temperature was 20 degrees. Harold was among 120 American soldiers who were captured by the SS Waffen under the command of Colonel Joachim Peiper. Instead of transferring the soldiers to a POW camp, they were lined up and the Waffen SS opened fire; over 80 died but Harold fell down, and laid still. As the German Command shot the survivors, he heard another soldier yell "Let's get the Hell out of here." Harold got up and ran and headed for a nearby house. Recognizing that this was not a safe haven, he headed towards the hedge rows, and ran from hedge row to hedge row while under enemy fire until he ran into the U.S. 30th Armored Division arriving in the area. Harold Billow was the last known survivor of the Malmedy Massacre.
