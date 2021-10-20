Harold T. Watts, 80 of Manheim passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021. He was the husband of Mary Louise Brosey with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. He is also survived by two children, Randy married to Bethany Watts of Mount Joy and Melissa married to Jeff Werner of Ephrata, five grandchildren; Zachary, Michaela, Emily, Daniel and Hope.
Harold graduated from Donegal High School, class of 1960. He proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 1st Air Cavalry Division during the Vietnam War. Harold was employed by the former SICO Company for 42 years. During his employment, he was appointed manager of the Denver branch. An Elvis fan he enjoyed fishing, both at the shore and in the mountains of PA. As a hobby, Harold raised beef cattle on his Mount Joy Township farm and was fondly known as the “Farmboy”. A Penn State football fan, he also enjoyed following the Phillies.
Born in East Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen Hostetter Watts. One of eight children, he is survived by; Charles Watts, Ralph (Donna) Watts and Kay (Glenn) Peters, all of Elizabethtown and Donna Smith (James) of Maytown. Three siblings preceded him in death; Kenneth Watts, Jean Kirkpatrick and Kathleen Fortney.
A Graveside service will be held in the Mount Joy Cemetery, 275 Terrace Ave., Mount Joy, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org would be deeply appreciated. To leave a condolence, please visit Harold’s memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com