Harold T. McCauley, Sr., 75 of Willow St., PA. He is the husband of Rebecca Waughtel McCauley. He is the son of the late Charles and Violet McCauley.
He is survived by his dog Lucy. Also surviving is his Son Harold T. McCauley, Jr. of Johnstown, PA and a step-daughter Jennie Emerick of Columbia, grandchildren: Timothy Briana, Levi Habecker, Lenny Habecker, Howard Habecker and Shawn Habecker all of Lancaster Co. and Jaxson Mccauley of Johnstown, great-grandchildren: Maelynn Habecker, Clayton Habecker and Lenny Habecker III all of Lancaster Co. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
