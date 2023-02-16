Harold T. Bryson, Jr. 1925 - 2023

Harold T. Bryson, Jr.,97, of Quarryville, formerly of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the husband of the late Margaret Shifflett Bryson with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Harold T., Sr. and Clara Harris Bryson. Harold graduated from W. Fallowfield High School, class of 1943.
He was a dairy farmer for most of his life in Russellville. Harold was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Oxford.
Harold served as Director and Treasurer of Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau, Director of Coatesville Child Development Center, President of the Oxford Area School Board and served on the Upper Oxford Planning Commission.
He was a member of the Oxford Historical Assoc., 75- year member of Skerrett Lodge #343, Past Master in 1956 and Russellville Grange. Harold was a foster father to many children.
He is survived by a son, Harold T. Bryson III (Bing) of Reno, NV; daughter, Susan B. Orth (Jeffrey) of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Daniel Orth (Michelle) and David Orth (Christin); four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Isaac, Elliot and Oliver; and a sister-in-law, Erica Shifflett; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Audrey Kauffman and brother, Calvert Bryson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 12 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Cochranville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
