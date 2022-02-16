Harold S. Rhodes, Jr.

Harold "Skip" S. Rhodes, Jr. 89, formerly of Millersville, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. He was born in Hanover, PA to the late Harold Sterling Rhodes, Sr. and Claudine M. (Rudisill) Rhodes.
A Hanover High School alumnus, and graduate from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1955, where he was the recipient of Golden Graduate Award and a member of Kappa Psi Fraternity.
Harold shared 60 years of marriage with his wife Dora K. (Euler) Rhodes, of York, before her death in 2018. Harold and Dora's greatest accomplishments were their five beloved children. Along with Dora, he owned and operated Rhodes Pharmacy in Millersville from 1960 to 2001. Harold also worked in the pharmacies at Stauffer's, Kmart, and Custom Prescriptions. Harold loved working in the pharmacy and serving the community. Always willing to help others, he loved being around people and talking with them.
He enjoyed collecting coins, stamps to help wounded veterans, historic pharmacy items, the Philadelphia Symphony, classical and organ music, bowling, community service, family time, and convertibles. Harold cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and Washington Redskins.
His community involvements included: Millersville Lions Club (once awarded Lion of the Year); Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496 F. & A. M., Salvation Army bell duty, Grand Marshall and committee chair of the Millersville Homecoming Parade, President of the Penn Manor Education Foundation, service on the Penn Manor Strategic Planning Committee, President of Millersville Meals on Wheels, Chairman of the Millersville Borough Park, and President of Lancaster County Pharmacist Association. Founding member of the Millersville Business Association, and the Lancaster County Pharmacist Bowling League. Harold was once named Millersville Citizen of the Year. He served as President of Consistory, Deacon, Sunday school teacher and played on the baseball team of Zion United Church of Christ, Millersville, and later President of Consistory, usher, visitor contact, and Remembrance Book project of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ. He sponsored scholarships at Penn Manor and Hanover High Schools, and had often collected items for community recycling. With fellow businessmen he also formed the JAIDD Corp builders group.
Surviving Harold are his five children, Jennifer R. Fritsch, wife of the late Richard, of Millersville, Jay W. Rhodes and his wife Laurie H. of Conestoga, David A. Rhodes, of Maytown, Brian E. Rhodes of Landisville, and Judith C. Rhodes of Lancaster; and his sister Barbara Ann Forrey, wife of the late Albert.
Harold's family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18th at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Please consider wearing a mask on Friday for the comfort of their guests.
Greeting will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 19th at Church of the Apostles, U.C.C., 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The Rev. Kathy L. Kuhn and The Rev. Joseph Motz will officiate. Masks are required on Saturday at the church.
Private Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Millersville Lions Club, P.O. Box 25, Millersville, PA 17551.
