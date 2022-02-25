On February 21, 2022, Harold S. Harsh, Jr., age 86, entered into rest after a brief illness in Norwich, CT. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold S. Harsh, Sr. and Edith J. Harsh. He was the husband of Ingrid Harsh, of Norwich, CT.
He was a graduate of 1953 J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked for Intelligencer Printing Co. as a Pressroom Supervisor for 25 years before moving to Norwich, CT. where he worked until his retirement in 2006. Harold enjoyed playing golf, shooting archery, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Harold is also survived by a brother, Barry (Tommie). He had one son, Bjorn, Sr. and two grandchildren, Bjorn, Jr. and Matthew from Norwich CT. a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by a sister Audrey.
Funeral service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
