Harold S. Fasnacht, 87, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Hershey, near the old Hershey zoo, he was the son of the late Lester and Sara Eshelman Fasnacht. Harold was the loving husband, for 62 years, of the late Marilyn Frank Fasnacht who died November 12, 2018.
Harold graduated from Hershey High in 1951, a printer by trade, working initially for the Lebanon Daily News, Stiegel Printing, and Fuller Printing in Lancaster, before transitioning to AMP and ITT. He was a recent faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, where he helped as a communion server, and, previously was a long-time member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where he ushered and transported shut-ins.
His interests included: chocolate, golf, golf and more golf, the beaches of North Carolina, especially with his grand kids, traveling throughout the U.S., and most importantly, spending precious time with his beloved family. As the designated driver, he and Marilyn never missed an opportunity to cheer on their kids and grandkids in their school and club sports adventures and even enjoyed music and theater performances of all kinds. Harold loved hard work, a walk through the neighborhood, family picnics, a swim in the ocean, and a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream with Hershey's chocolate syrup. He was thrifty and a man of few words, but when he spoke, it was important. In his later years, with a fading memory, he still maintained a smile and a gleam in his eyes. The family would like to thank the many front line caregivers at Pleasant View for their conscientious care and attention to Dad, particularly the personal care team in the Memory unit.
Surviving are three children: Gail Workman (David) of Lititz, Michael Fasnacht (Debbie), Cathy Steele (James) both of Mechanicsburg, ten grandchildren: Sara Olson (Jake), Rachel Harrison (Sterling), Michael Workman ( Evonne), Scott Fasnacht, Matthew Steele (Emma), Andrew Workman (Lisa), Emma Workman, Jenni Steele, Amy Fasnacht, Nicole Fasnacht, and six great-grandchildren: Ava, Micah, Grace, Leif, Isaiah, and Katherine, two sisters: Marian Weaver of Palmyra, Janet Reed of Florida, and a brother, Carl Fasnacht of Palmyra. Preceding him in death are two brothers: Robert and Wayne Fasnacht.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harold's graveside service at the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Harold's memory to: Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
PLEASE NOTE: COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com