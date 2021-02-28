Harold Robert (Bob) Sherick, 87 of Columbia, PA, passed away at home Tuesday, February 16, surrounded by his family. He was born in Washington Boro, the son of the late Frank Harold Sherick and the late Margaret Elizabeth (Horner) Sherick.
Bob graduated from Columbia High School in 1951 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Bragg, NC with an honorable discharge. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Columbia.
In addition to spending time with his family, Bob loved to golf and watch football, baseball and basketball and was a long-time member of the Columbia-Middletown Elks club.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Regina (Spackman Comfort), a sister, Etta (Sherick) Smith, wife of George Smith of Lancaster and brother, Jack of NJ. Bob is also survived by his children; Paula (Sherick) Haug, wife of James R. Haug of Columbia, Robert J., husband of Janet (Smith) Sherick, Columbia and Sheryl (Sherick) Flinchbaugh, wife of David J. Flinchbaugh, Wrightsville, along with three step children; Kathleen E., wife of Scott Steinbaecher of Craley, Coleen E., wife of Michael Green of Maytown and David Comfort IV and his wife Allison. Bob also had eleven grandchildren, thirteen grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by grandchild, Joseph A. Hamer, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be kindly accepted by Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
A graveside memorial service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens will be held at the family's convenience at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.