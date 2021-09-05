Harold Richard Valentine died on Tuesday evening, August 24, 2021, of natural causes. Dick was born in Lancaster, PA on October 21, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Hazel (Bleacher) Valentine, a brother Charles Valentine, a sister Patricia Valentine, a grandson Justin Valentine, a grandson Ronald Snyder, Jr., and a son-in-law Ronald Snyder, Sr. He retired from James F. Wild, Inc. as a paint and autobody salesman in 1998 and moved to Sussex County, Delaware soon thereafter. He is survived by a son Richard (Rick) S. Valentine & his wife Anna Marie, a daughter Stefany Snyder, and a daughter Sheila Bortzfield & her husband James, and by six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
During his final years he was lovingly cared for by his granddaughter Tera Fazal and her husband Rahim "Rosie," with whom he lived.
