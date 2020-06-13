Harold R. Hershey, 79, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was married 57 years to Patricia Ann Hershey. He was a devoted husband and great father.
Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late John W. and Mary Edith Girvin Hershey.
Harold was a self-employed cabinet installer most of his life. He was a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren where he had been involved as a deacon and an usher. He enjoyed square dancing, NASCAR, and watching sports on TV.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Chad husband of Lori Schwanbeck Hershey of Wyndmoor, and Keith husband of Heather Hopf Hershey of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Grace, Katie, Ellie, Regan, Max, Paige, Lucy, Cole; a brother, Lloyd husband of Diann Hershey of Harrisonburg, VA; and a sister, Ruth Stoltzfus of Douglassville, PA.
Interment in the Memorial Gardens at Lititz Church of the Brethren. 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Those who feel comfortable attending are welcome, or it will be Life Streamed on Pat Hershey's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or Lititz Church of the Brethren.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.