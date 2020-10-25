Harold R. Feister, 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, and formerly of Strasburg, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 following a brief illness. Harold was the husband of Marilyn Reiner Feister, with whom he celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on October 11th.
Born in Paradise on December 3, 1923, he was the son of the late William J. and Roseanna Armer Feister, and was a proud U.S. Army veteran of WWII serving in the European Theatre. Harold is survived by two sisters, Beulah Hershey of Willow Street and Gloria Barker of Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. He retired from Huth Engineering in 1988.
Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by nine brothers and four sisters, and a son, Michael Harold Feister.
The Feister family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of United Zion Retirement Community and to the staff at Grane Hospice of York for his care.
Private graveside services with Military Honors accorded by Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard will take place at Kinzer Mennonite Cemetery, Kinzers, with Reverend Dan Yeiser of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating.
Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a memorial contribution to Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604-8601.
