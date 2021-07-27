Harold P. Kissinger, 85, of Akron, passed away late Friday night, July 23, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Brecknock Twp., Lancaster Co., Harold was a son of the late Monroe U. and Mazie A. (Kring) Noll, and husband to the late Florence W. (Williams) Rupp Kissinger for 22-years, until her passing in 2012.
Harold was a graduate of Governor Mifflin H.S. and then honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was a jack-of-all-trades, well skilled in plumbing and masonry. Harold worked for his father's plumbing business and as a mason for Harry Hanely and Terry Steffy Masonry. He worked part-time as a butcher and for many years he worked on the road crew for West Cocalico Twp. After retiring, he enjoyed driving as a chauffeur for several Amish families. He was an avid Phillies fan and did some hunting over the years. Harold would enjoy deep sea fishing, trips to Delaware, and a day on the bay. He loved going out to eat; waitresses knew him by name and his order always included a Yuengling. His best friend was his pug named Buster, who often traveled around town with Harold. Buster would patiently wait with Harold at the bank for a friendly teller to give him a treat. Harold had a treat for every dog in the neighborhood and kept a container of treats by the road for any passing-by dog walkers. Harold was independent, he did things his own way. And in his own way, it was evident how much he loved his family.
Harold is survived by three children, Sara Bissinger of Elizabethtown, Scott Kissinger of Akron, and Shelly A. Martin (Fred) of Denver; a stepson, Kevin L. Rupp (Deanna) of Akron; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and five step great-great-grandchildren. Harold was predeceased by a half-brother Monroe A. Noll.
A viewing will be held on Sat., July 31st from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA, where the funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
