Harold Mellinger Horst, 90, of Ephrata, went home to be with Jesus, whom he loved and served and longed to meet, on Friday, February 12, 2021, at home.
He was born in Hinkletown to the late Aaron Sauder Horst, Sr. and Anna (Mellinger) Horst and was the husband of Arlene (Eckert) Horst with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He was a founding member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church where he taught Sunday school and served in various leadership roles in the life of the church.
Harold owned and operated a roofing and metal fabricating business for over 40 years. He attended Lancaster Bible College-evening institute and Lancaster School of Business, and was a former member of Stony Brook Hunting Camp for 65 years. He enjoyed reading, traveling, working with his hands, and excelled in record keeping. Harold loved his wife and was delighted to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a gentle spirit and an engaging sense of humor.
In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by three children, Rickey D., husband of Carmen (Weaver) Horst of Leola, Audrey A., wife of Jay Martin of New Holland, Jeffrey S., husband of Julia (Steffy) Horst of Gordonville; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers; two sisters and two great-grandsons.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
