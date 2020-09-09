Harold M. Umble, age 101 years and 6 months, formerly of Atglen, passed away peacefully at Landis Homes on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Lena Mast Umble, who also passed away on Labor Day, September 5, 2011. Born in Gap on March 7, 1919, he was the son of the late Edgar and Susan Smoker Umble. Harold was a life-long member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church where he served as treasurer and taught Sunday school. He established Glen Valley Farm Registered Holsteins, was a member of Brandywine Valley Breeders and was awarded the PA Holstein Hall of Fame award. He retired from farming in 1981, after which he and Lena traveled to several different countries. He also provided transportation for the Amish community. He was the last of the original members of the Whippoorwill Hunting Camp in Cedar Run, PA. He was a generous supporter of many Christian organizations.
Harold is survived by 3 children: Loretta married to Don Sharp of Lancaster, Ken married to Marilyn (Rheinheimer) of Atglen, Joanne married to Dennis Weaver of Mansfield, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a brother Vernon husband of Mildred Landes Umble of Christiana.
In recent years, Harold often expressed his wish to be reunited in heaven with his family members who predeceased him: his wife, sons Dennis and Galen, daughter Twila and her husband Bob Charles, grandson Jordan Umble, sister Mildred Kennel and brother Earl Umble.
Harold was deeply loved and admired by his family for his steadfast Christian faith and positive attitude even after experiencing many heartaches in life. He was humble and generous, always grateful for any acts of kindness shown to him. He was blessed with an amazing memory and could recall dates and events with great accuracy.
The family thanks Landis Homes staff for the compassionate, personal, and professional care shown to Harold.
An outdoor celebration of life service will take place at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA, on Sunday, September 13th at 1:30pm, with Pastor Mike Clemmer officiating. A private viewing and burial for the immediate family will take place prior to the public service. There will be a visitation time with the families following the public service. Face coverings are suggested. Please bring your own chair for seating outdoors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tel Hai Camp & Retreat, 31 Lasso Drive, Honey Brook, PA 19344.