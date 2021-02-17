Harold M. Nolt

Harold M. Nolt

Harold M. Nolt, 92, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Floy E. (Dissler) Nolt and son of the late John and Stella Nolt.

Harold is survived by five children: Terry Nolt (Ann) of Akron, PA, Vickie Manchester (David) of Stevens, PA, Gary Nolt (Kathy) of Rothsville, PA, Dennis Nolt (Kelly) of Ephrata, PA, and Jan Nolt (Mary Jo) of Akron, PA; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Harold was employed for many years as a truck driver for H.R. Ewell of East Earl, PA and the former Warner Lambert of Lititz, PA. After retiring from Warner Lambert, he worked part time shuttling trucks for Peterbilt.

Harold was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata, PA.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Plant a tree in memory of Harold Nolt
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals

100 West Main Street
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-6181
www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Sign up for our newsletter