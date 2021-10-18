Harold M. “Buzz” McVey, 76, of New Providence, entered into rest on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lancashire Hall after a brief illness. Born in Providence Twp., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Mary Elizabeth (Groff) McVey.
Buzz was a 1963 graduate of Solanco High School. He then went on to work for the family business, Walter F. McVey and Sons in New Providence for most of his working life.
Buzz is survived by a sister, Marian Boone of Lancaster; and a brother, Donald McVey of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by six siblings.
Private interment will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Online guestbook at dewalds.com
A living tribute »