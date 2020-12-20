Harold Leroy Keppley, 89, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, Lititz. He was the son of the late Harold E. and Elizabeth M. (Ecenrode) Keppley. Harold was the husband of the late Mary Lou (Keiser) Keppley.
Harold graduated from Lititz High School in 1949 before starting his endeavor in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Korean War and was very proud of his time as a sailor. Upon returning home, Harold worked as a concrete finisher for 20 years and then went to work for Yellow Freight, retiring after 22 years.
Harold enjoyed golfing, playing cards with his friends, and sports; more specifically the Chicago Bears. He was a member of the American Legion Post 56 and VFW 1463.
Harold is survived by his nieces, Kimberly Shenk (James), of Manheim, PA, and Lisa Kitzmiller (Ted), of York, PA. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Keppley, in 2016.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's memory to the PA Wounded Warriors Foundation at pawoundedwarriors.org/donations/
Graveside services will take place at 9:30AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Machpelah Cemetery, 441 S Spruce St., Lititz, PA 17543. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com