Harold L. Wiker, 86, of Strasburg, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born in West Lampeter Township to the late John T. and Frances S. (Frey) Wiker. Harold marked 66 years of marriage with his wife Beverly L. (Eshleman) Wiker on February 23rd.
The founder of H. L. Wiker & Sons, Inc. in 1988, Harold passed the business to his daughter Donna and son Jeff, now operating as H. L. Wiker, Inc. Harold instilled a hard work ethic and the importance of giving back to the community to his children and they carry those philosophies in their personal and business lives. He had a positive and important impact on his employees and the excavating business. Harold learned his trade from previously working for Andrews Excavating for 35 years. He was a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, and the Inter-County Contractors Association. Harold developed Book Flower Lane in Strasburg.
Harold touched many people in the community, and he was a great role model. As part of Strasburg Restoration and Preservation, he restored and sold four homes in the borough, donating the proceeds to the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. He served on Strasburg Borough Council and as chairman of the Strasburg Borough Sewer and Water Authority. Harold also served on the pool committee and following his love of history he served on the Strasburg Heritage Society, participating on the garden tour. He was an associate member of The Bucktail Camp in Huntingdon, PA and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg.
Harold and Bev traveled out west five times, and they enjoyed many trips to Williamsburg and other historic places. Frequent family vacations were to Stone Harbor, NJ. They also enjoyed trips to Yellowstone National Park.
Christmas was his favorite holiday, and Harold was known for choosing the biggest tree he could find. He loved to cook and grill and enjoyed growing antique heirloom roses in his garden.
In addition to his loving wife Beverly, Harold is survived by his daughter, Debra L., wife of Gene C. Eisenberger of Lancaster; son, Jeffrey D. Wiker, husband of Wanda A. (Kauffman) of Strasburg Township; daughter, Donna J., wife of David E. Shoff of Conestoga; two grandsons, Travis L. Eisenberger and Matthew S. Eisenberger, husband of Jennifer (Irmen); three great-grandchildren, Landon, Peyton and Cameron Eisenberger; four siblings, Norma Rineer, Mary Jane, wife of Richard Messner, John Wiker, and Roy Wiker, husband of Beverly; and his niece Kimberly A. Wertz. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Bryan K. Wiker who died in 1995.
Services will be private, but can be viewed on Livestream on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the following links:
http://www.straspres.org/home-2
https://www.facebook.com/straspres
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzoMo4VUuahmT0CFUtwZzgg
Harold will be buried in St. Peters Lutheran Church, Neffsville. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg Memorial Fund, 101 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
To send online condolences, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »