Harold L. Stokes, age 79, of Holtwood, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Best) Stokes, celebrating 57 years of marriage on December 18 of last year. Born in Holtwood, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elsie (Kurtz) Stokes. He graduated from Penn Manor, Class of 1961. Harold was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. He was a proud farmer who lived a simple life. He often said, "I'm gonna tell you something, if you don't drive a GMC truck, use a John Deere tractor and root for the New York Yankees, you're un-American."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: David (Teresa) Stokes of Holtwood, Jennifer (John) MacNair of Lansdale, PA, Linda (Lee) Herr of Lampeter, 4 grandchildren: Nick Herr, Amy MacNair, Audrey MacNair, and Adam MacNair; and 1 sister, Shirley Jean (Ben) Smith of Vale, NC.
Funeral service will take place at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chandler Evans officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday, August 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harold's memory to the Bethesda Cemetery Committee, c/o Merle Farmer, 527 Park Avenue, Apt S-408, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com