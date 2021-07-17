Harold L. Ryder, Sr., age 80 of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Janice Lewis Ryder who passed away on January 18, 2016. Born in Millpoint, WV, he was the son of the late Theodore and Opal Fowler Ryder. Harold was a great story teller and in his free time he loved hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and banjo, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are 4 children: Harold L. Ryder, Jr. (Wendy) of New Providence, Donna M. Barr (Jeff) of Lititz, Karen S. Micklitsch (Jonathan) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Jamie L. Louthian (Lowell) of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: Henry Ryder of ID and Bessie Ryder of WV.
Funeral service will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Saturday, July 24th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harold's honor to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. reynoldsandshivery.com