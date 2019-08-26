Harold L. Ressler, Sr., 92, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in East Cocalico Twp., he was a son of the late D. Grube and Anna (Zimmerman) Ressler. He was married 73 years on August 3 to Helen G. (Sensenig) Ressler.
Harold retired in 1992 as supervisor at Martin Limestone, now New Enterprise, after 44 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing and transporting Amish. In his later years he assembled kits of various kinds, including the Conestoga Covered Wagon and created items with gourds.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church where he taught Sunday school, and served as chorister for many years. He was very gifted musically and was a part of various men's quartets and played and sang in different gospel bluegrass groups over the last 60 plus years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are six children, Velma (Louis) Sauder of Leola, Erma (Lester) Zimmerman of New Holland, Harold Lee, Jr. (Wanda) Ressler of Uniontown, OH, Cathy Ressler of Leola, Larry (Deborah) Ressler of Burrton, KS, and Shirley (Matthew) Cousino of Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 step great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are 8 siblings, John, Paul (infant), Martin, Elmer, Melvin, Clarence, Anna Mae, and Elvin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, at 10 am at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola, PA 17540. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 pm at Fairmount Homes, Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata and on Friday from 9-10 am at Groffdale Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Groffdale Mennonite Church Mission Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.