Harold L. Mull, 81, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Reading Hospital – Tower Health. Born in Manheim on October 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Clarence B. and Beatrice D. (Dinger) Mull.
Harold worked for different poultry plants during his working years. He was a member at Mt. Zion Road Church. He enjoyed roller skating, working on puzzle books, being around people, going to auctions and he was a great storyteller.
He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Mull and his wife Audrey of Lebanon; his sister, Ruth Ann wife of Ray Funck of Palmyra; a niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Mull.
Funeral services will be on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Zion Road Church, 2087 Mt Zion Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Interment will be at Graybill Brethren Cemetery, Elm, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to his church.