We said see you later to an amazing man, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach, and friend, Harold L. McKain, on July 23, 2022. Born, raised and resided his favorite town of Marietta. He was fondly known as Rabbit or Pap by all who loved him.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was an active member in the Pioneer fire company in the 1970s and 80s. In 1977 Rabbit began his decades of volunteer coaching baseball and softball with the Marietta Youth Athletic Association. He played on the kids and the cubs softball league in Willow Street for many years. He was admired by many that he coached. Pap's love for his family was second to none. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan, and you could always catch him in the stands cheering them on. His quick wit and storytelling would light up a room. He loved to take his family on his famous "tour of the town" (Marietta) where he would share where everyone lived and stories of growing up. Pap will be truly missed by all that knew him. He left a special mark on many people's lives.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marian (Hackman) McKain, his parents Armour McKain, Jr. and Helen Marley McKain, bothers Armour McKain III, Ronald "Butch" McKain and sister Jean Marley Reich.
He is survived by brother Jack McKain of Marietta, daughters: Tracy Murgas (Joe) of Pequea, Sheila Stotler (Michael) of Marietta, Lynne Lefever (Bill) of New Providence; grandchildren: Jaz Funk (Monica) of Lancaster, Tyler Funk of Pequea, Joseph Murgas, Jr. (Haley Young) of Windsor, Matthew Bonitz of Lansdale, Elizabeth Bonitz of Marietta, Samantha Stotler (Dillan Nardulli) of York and great grandchildren: Kyleigh Funk of Conestoga, Lyric Funk of Lancaster and Leonardo Nardulli of York, and Monica Herbein mother of Kyleigh.
His spirit will live in the hearts of many. Please join us on Friday July 29th at Zion United Church of Christ, 5 S Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547 for visitation from 12:30 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM to remember, reminisce and to say "see you later" to a very special man.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marietta Memorial Day Committee Post 466, 19 South Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.